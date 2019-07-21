Peters-Strike, Rose Blanca Of Chicago, IL. Born on May 11, 1941, and died surrounded by family on July 10, 2019. She was a beloved wife of Malcolm Strike, mother of Annette and Mark Peters, grandmother of Scott Peters, sister, relative, and friend to all. Rose felt a calling to help others. She earned a master's degree in Counseling Psychology from the Adler Institute. After 35 years she retired from C4, a group of behavioral health centers in Chicago. Rose took pride in being bi-cultural, and her Mexican heritage influenced her daily life. She loved to travel the world where she met her husband of 22 years. Rose loved everyone and everything. She will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. A Mass will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 1420 W. Granville in Chicago. Burial is private. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019