|
|
Palma, Rose 94, ascended into heaven on December 5, 2019, having enjoyed a life well-lived. She joins many of her family and friends and will now be able to continue singing for the Lord, painting her pictures, baking and reading her newspapers. Rose was born on April 13, 1925 in Chicago to the late Vincent and Theresa Mamolella. She was married to the late Fred Palma for 53 years. She was a devoted mother and inspiration to her five children; Francine (Jim) Long, MD, Rosemarie, (Lee) Pierce, Emily Marx, Fred (Rhonda) Palma and Teresa (Michael) Kotch; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Rose graduated from Manley High School in Chicago. After moving to Glen Ellyn she opened a restaurant, The Palma House, and operated a catering business. She realized a talent for painting and became a copier of Impressionist artists, Van Gogh in particular. She was a member of three choirs at St. James the Apostle Church and a committeewoman for Milton Township for 30 years. She was an activist for social justice as well as a feminist before the movement was recognized. She loved nature, especially watching squirrels and birds as well as gardening. She planted tulips by the hundreds. She continually inspired her children and grandchildren with her passion, compassion and sense of adventure. She was the matriarch of a large extended family and will be missed terribly. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the funeral home, going to St. James the Apostle Church, 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities will be appreciated. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 7, 2019