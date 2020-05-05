Sopron, Rose Marie A. (nee Rago) Born September 14, 1944, passed away into heaven on May 3, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was a beautician, an amazing painter, and a true artist. Faithfully in love she married John, her husband in 1970. Together, she raised and was a loving mother to Johnnie and Richie Ernest. Rose forever will be the loving grandmother of Gianna and Dejah; very dear sister of Noreen Suggs (nee Rago). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Rose Rago (nee Bruno); and her brother, Antonio Rago. Rose is loved by many nieces and nephews, and many friends. A celebration of Rose's life will be held later this year. "Gentle Like a Rose" Rose Marie will be missed.











