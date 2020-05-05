Rose Marie Sopron
Sopron, Rose Marie A. (nee Rago) Born September 14, 1944, passed away into heaven on May 3, 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was a beautician, an amazing painter, and a true artist. Faithfully in love she married John, her husband in 1970. Together, she raised and was a loving mother to Johnnie and Richie Ernest. Rose forever will be the loving grandmother of Gianna and Dejah; very dear sister of Noreen Suggs (nee Rago). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Rose Rago (nee Bruno); and her brother, Antonio Rago. Rose is loved by many nieces and nephews, and many friends. A celebration of Rose's life will be held later this year. "Gentle Like a Rose" Rose Marie will be missed.





Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2020.
