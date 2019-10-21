Home

Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 496-3344
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455

Rose Marie Matulevicius Obituary
Matulevicius, Rose Marie (nee Conti). Beloved wife of Tony; loving mother of Tony, Jr.; dear sister of John Conti, Donald Conti, Steven Conti, Ralph Mueller, Joe Donato, and the late Guy Conti; dearest sister-in-law of Saul Matulevicius and Nina Rudelis; fond aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished friend and neighbor to many who will miss her dearly. Visitation Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL. Interment private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 21, 2019
