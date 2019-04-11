|
Dubiel, Rose Marie At Rest March 22, 2019. Retired Social Worker with the Veterans Administration. Devoted daughter of the late Helen and Ludwik Dubiel; dear brother of Paul Dubiel, the late Louis (the late Molly) Dubiel, and the late Eleonor (Eugene) Schaffstall; cherished aunt of Debora, Thomas, Cynthia, David, Carol, and 14 great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 3:00 p.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 720 N. State St. Inurnment Big Bone Baptist Cemetery, Union, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 36105 are appreciated. Funeral Arrangements by Dalcamo Funeral Home. Call (312) 842-8681 or visit dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 11, 2019