Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
Rose Marie Covello Obituary
Covello, Rose Marie (nee DiGiorgio), Beloved wife of the late Thomas R.; loving mother of Thomas, Mark (Kathy), Elizabeth Covello Van Dermeir, Nancy (Jeff) Walsh and Joanna (Tom) Jankowski; caring grandmother of Erika (Guillermo), Sean, John Thomas, Jackie Rose, Nicola, Timothy, Samantha, Jake, Daniela, Nicole, Izzy, Joey and Sophia; dear great-grandmother of Destiny, Angelina, Ariana, Makayla, Isiah, and Liam; fond sister of Thomas (Kristie) and the late Vito (late Catherine), late Constandino (late Sandy), and late Leonard (Carmen); dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Saturday 2:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2020
