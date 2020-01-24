Home

Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Cogler, Rose Marie Age 83, of Orland Park, IL, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, with many family and friends comforting her during her brief illness. Rose was the loving daughter to the late Rudolph and Barbara Cogler; longtime companion to Richard Post; cherished cousin to Anna Mae (Bob) Madera, Barbara (Roger) Schulenburg, Joe (Betty) Jelinek; cherished niece to Blanche Hansa; loving Godmother to Karen (Dave) Bazant and Joan (Carl) Davison and others; adored aunt to many. She was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary High School of Chicago. Rose was a 30 year veteran of Western Electric/AT&T. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her large family parties and celebrations. Rose was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed traveling. Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home (11300 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453). She will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 24, 2020
