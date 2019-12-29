Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Rose Marie A. Schaefer Obituary
Schaefer, Rose Marie A. Age 95, of Chicago, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Schaefer. Loving mother of Margaret "Peggy" Brown, Timothy O. Schaefer and the late William H., Richard "Scott" and Dennis J. Schaefer. Devoted grandmother of Michelle Brown, Melissa Schaefer, Kimberly (Dan) Magnanenzi, Daniel (James) Schaefer, Mark (Kiley) Schaefer, Nicole (Jeffrey Walsdorf)Schaefer, Matthew (Shannon) Schaefer.Great-grandmother of Aubrey and Liam Magnanenzi. Fond sister of Margaret Boeykens, the late Cecile (the late Edward) Belsky, the late Elaine (the late William) Matthews, the late Noel (Patricia) Boeykens, the late Marie (the late Frank) Johnson and the late Leon Boeykens (Air Force MIA). Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former member of theSunDowner Square Dance Club.VisitationThursday, January 2, 2020 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago from 3:00-9:00 p.m. with service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. For info773-736-3833or visit Rose Marie's memorial atwww.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019
