Rose Marici

Rose Marici Obituary
Marici, Rose Cathern Passed away on May 19, 2019 in Naples, Florida. Rose was born April 30, 1923. A Celebration of Life was held at Bentley V Assistant Living. Her husband, Carmen, passed away in October, 1998. In 1963, Carmen encouraged Rose to returned to college for a degree in education. She completed her degree in 1966, then started her career with Chicago Board of Education. She taught at Robert Emmet, Thorp then Sayer Schools. While teaching and raising a family she enrolled for a master's degree in education at Loyola University. In 1976 she became the principal at Murray Language Academy, later at Sayer Language Academy. Rose was a loving wife, mother, aunt, honorary grandmother, mentor and inspiration to family, friends and colleges and enjoyed traveling with Carmen. She is survivedby her sons, Anthony, Salvatore, and Sal's partner, Kathy Negaard. Memorials can made to the .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019
