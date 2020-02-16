Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Rose Nowak
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
12641 W. 143rd St.
Homer Glen, IL
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
12641 W. 143rd St.
Homer Glen, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
SS Cyril & Methodius Church
Rose M. Nowak Obituary
Nowak, Rose M. (nee Nedza), age 85, formerly of Brighton Park and West Lawn, currently of Orland Park. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Ann and John Nowak. Dear grandmother of Kimberly (Doug) Zartler and Nicholas Nowak. Great-grandmother of Ryan and Ava. FuneralTuesday, 9:00 a.m. from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to SS Cyril & Methodius Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. VisitationMonday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Member Group #304 P.N.A.708-301-3595orrjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2020
