Rose M. Mateyka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mateyka, Rose M. nee Chudada, age 90, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully in Albuquerque, NM on May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Mateyka. Loving mother of Susan (Albuquerque, NM), Sally (Steger, IL), and Thomas (Santee, CA). Dear sister of Dolores Chudada (Palm Springs, CA). Rose will be dearly missed. Private family funeral service to be held at Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100, or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steger Funeral Home
125 E 34th St.
Steger, IL 60475
(708) 755-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved