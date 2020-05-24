Rose M. Mateyka
1929 - 2020
Mateyka, Rose M.

nee Chudada, age 90, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully in Albuquerque, NM on May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Mateyka. Loving mother of Susan (Albuquerque, NM), Sally (Steger, IL), and Thomas (Santee, CA). Dear sister of Dolores Chudada (Palm Springs, CA). Rose will be dearly missed.

Private family funeral service to be held at Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100, or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Funeral service
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 23, 2020
Sally and Family so sorry for your losssending prayers
Gary Jopek
May 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with all of you.
Sandy Villegas
Friend
May 21, 2020
Sally...condolences to you and your family
Cheryl Hoving
Friend
May 21, 2020
Susan and Sally. Im sorry. May God bring her and your family peace Now and forever.
Jerry M. Fay, DMin
Classmate
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Petit
Friend
May 20, 2020
Rose and her husband Pete are and will be missed, I miss stopping by and talking to them when I worked at DPW South Chicago Hts
William Hall
Friend
May 20, 2020
Rest in Peace Rose . My deepest condolences to to the family , especially Dolores who was my Mom , Ida ( Eve ) Boyd's very best friend . I will keep your family in my prayers .
Debbie Spagnola
Friend
