Lesniak, Rose A. (nee Olszak) Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Walter Lesniak; loving mother of Jayne Lesniak and Mark (Paulina) Kaszuba; dear sister of the late Agnes, Stephanie, Josephine, Frank, Walter, and Lucille; devoted daughter of the late Mary Olszak; fond aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt of many. She was a lifelong Cubs Fan. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the VFW will be appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 22, 2019