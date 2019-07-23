|
|
Kerr, Rose Marie March 4, 1960 - June 25, 2019. Age 59, of Coconut Creek, Florida, passed away June 25, 2019, in Northwest Medical Center, Margate, Broward County, Florida. Rose was born March 4, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the daught of the late Louis Alfred Cook and the late Doris Mathilda Day. She is survived by sisters, Valerie McCord and the late Pauline Weaver; the late brother, George Blutcher; and brother-in-law, Thomas Centano. She was married to her late husband, Bruce Kerr; survived by her children, Pauline (Cook) Flores; son-in-law, Joseph Flores; Daniel Cook; daughter-in-law, Bridget Cook; Christina Getz; Laroy Getz; daughter-in-law, Candis Getz; grandchildren, Samantha Maggio, Steven Maggio, Breanna (Cook) Garibay, Megan Alessi, Robert Ashcraft, Anthony Flores, Anabel Flores, Xavier Flores, Laroy Getz, Jr., Christopher Maggio, Nicholas Maggio, Domonic Wetula, William Lagace, Amber Lagace, Jessica DeMarco, and Olivia Loven; great-grandchildren, Saydie Maggio, Giuliana Rose Garibay, and Bennon DeMarco; nieces and nephews, Sheri (Centano) Panzica, Joey Panzica, Thomas Centano, Doris (Centano) Engelbrecht, Richard Engelbrecht, Valerie Centano, the late Rickey Centano, Ethlyn (Blutcher) Vaughn, and Robert Vaughn. Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel.) (773) 767-1840 or richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 23, 2019