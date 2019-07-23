Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Kerr


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Kerr Obituary
Kerr, Rose Marie March 4, 1960 - June 25, 2019. Age 59, of Coconut Creek, Florida, passed away June 25, 2019, in Northwest Medical Center, Margate, Broward County, Florida. Rose was born March 4, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the daught of the late Louis Alfred Cook and the late Doris Mathilda Day. She is survived by sisters, Valerie McCord and the late Pauline Weaver; the late brother, George Blutcher; and brother-in-law, Thomas Centano. She was married to her late husband, Bruce Kerr; survived by her children, Pauline (Cook) Flores; son-in-law, Joseph Flores; Daniel Cook; daughter-in-law, Bridget Cook; Christina Getz; Laroy Getz; daughter-in-law, Candis Getz; grandchildren, Samantha Maggio, Steven Maggio, Breanna (Cook) Garibay, Megan Alessi, Robert Ashcraft, Anthony Flores, Anabel Flores, Xavier Flores, Laroy Getz, Jr., Christopher Maggio, Nicholas Maggio, Domonic Wetula, William Lagace, Amber Lagace, Jessica DeMarco, and Olivia Loven; great-grandchildren, Saydie Maggio, Giuliana Rose Garibay, and Bennon DeMarco; nieces and nephews, Sheri (Centano) Panzica, Joey Panzica, Thomas Centano, Doris (Centano) Engelbrecht, Richard Engelbrecht, Valerie Centano, the late Rickey Centano, Ethlyn (Blutcher) Vaughn, and Robert Vaughn. Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel.) (773) 767-1840 or richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now