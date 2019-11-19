Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
Rose Farina Obituary
Farina, Rose Rose Farina (nee Torina); Beloved wife of the late Louis; dearest mother of Philip (Kathy), James (Geraldine), Mark (Diane) and the late Richard (Patty); dear grandmother of Lauren (Martin) Prieto, Nicholas (Jennifer) Farina, Lisa Marie Farina, Michael Farina, Olivia (Ashley), Louis Farina and the late Casey; great-grandmother of James Farina, Eva Rose Prieto, Jason Farina and Gabriel Farina; fond sister of the late Florence (the late David) Domino, the late Angela Torina, the late Vito (Gloria) and the late Maria Torina. Funeral Friday, November 22, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago, 60707, Ralph Massey Funeral Director to St. Giles Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2109 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info 773-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2019
