Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home
13050 S. Greenwood Ave
Blue Island, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Chenoweth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Chenoweth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Chenoweth Obituary
Chenoweth, Rose M. (nee Wicherek), 58, of Las Vegas, formerly of Calumet Park, beloved wife of the late Charles Chenoweth, loving sister of Robert (Marguerite) Wicherek, Kenneth Wicherek, Edward (Alice) Wicherek, Marcia Murtagh (Bill) Werner and the late Stanley "Jack" Wicherek and Ronald Wicherek, adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Cremation was private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -