|
|
Chenoweth, Rose M. (nee Wicherek), 58, of Las Vegas, formerly of Calumet Park, beloved wife of the late Charles Chenoweth, loving sister of Robert (Marguerite) Wicherek, Kenneth Wicherek, Edward (Alice) Wicherek, Marcia Murtagh (Bill) Werner and the late Stanley "Jack" Wicherek and Ronald Wicherek, adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Cremation was private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019