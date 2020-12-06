1/
Rose Ann Kaleta
1943 - 2020
Kaleta , Rose Ann

Rose Ann Kaleta (nee Piliponis) was born in Chicago in 1943 to John and Helen Piliponis and grew up each summer in Minocqua, Wisconsin with her Grandparents Stanley and Rose Alchanowski. After graduating from Maria High School she continued her education at Jones Commercial . She joined the Chicago SUN-TIMES as the administrative assistant to the VP of Advertising where she met her husband Thomas C. Kaleta. After a two year courtship they were married and she is the Mother of Kippy Lynn (Lewis) and Thomas C. Jr. As her husband's career grew she joined the Headquarters' of Sears and within a few years was named the very first female buyer and was credited with starting the popularity of black colored kitchen appliances. Later they accepted a corporate relocation and included a corporate promotion for her husband to VP of the Southern States for the SUN-TIMES and relocated the suburban Atlanta, Georgia and Rose Ann accepted a position as an insurance executive administrator. She was an avid and skilled Bridge Player and a long-distance swimmer. She was the Grandmother of Ashlan and Grace Kaleta and Erik and Elaina Lewis. Rose Ann passed away November 17th after a long illness in Hospice Comfort Care. Funeral Arrangements are limited to immediate family.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
