Abbinante, Rose M. (nee Dentamaro) Beloved wife of the late Vito Abbinante; devoted mother of Lucy (Joe) Pope; loving daughter of the late Nicola and Barbara Dentamaro; dear sister of the late Rose Monteleone and the late Vito (Grace) Dentamaro; dear grandmother of the late James Pope, Frank (Nicole) Pope, Nick (Andrea) Pope, Michael (Andrea) Pope and Lucia Pope; great-grandmother of Luca, Nico and Benjamin Pope; dear aunt of Nick (Kathy) Dentamaro, Barbara McInnis, John (Jeannie) Dentamaro and many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are invited to gather 10:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to Corpus Christi Church. Mass 11:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . For info, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019