Russell, Rose A.
Rose A. Russell (nee Higgins), age 81, of Lockport, formerly of Chicago, passed away June 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Rose graduated from Visitation Catholic High School in 1956. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Russell; her parents, Daniel and Ada (nee Fox) Higgins; brother, Edward Higgins.
Rose is survived by her five loving children, John (Aggie O'Bryan) Russell, Terri (Jack Kenney) Zurales, Kathy (Mike) Kozlowski, Jean (Dennis) Kluk, and Colleen (Ray) Hecker; 15 grandchildren, Greg (Carole), Pete, Travis (Melissa), Chris, Casey (Emily), Andy (Sarah), Becky (David), Michael, Sarah, James, Bryan, Kelley, Lindsey, Connor, and Anthony; 11 great-grandchildren, Brendan, Dylan, Cameron, Layton, Andrew, David, Connie, Nolan, Tatum, Hannah and Teddy; sisters-in-law, Diane Higgins and Gerry Russell; brothers-in-law, Tom Zilla, Jim Russell and Denny Russell; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends also survive.
There will be a visitation held Monday, June 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th STREET, LOCKPORT. Prayers will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. then proceeding to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CFFU Burn Foundation, 440 W. 43rd Street, Chicago 60609 would be appreciated.
Masks and social distancing are required for all services.
Masks and social distancing are required for all services.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.