Pasquale, Rosalyn Beline
Rosalyn Beline Pasquale, nee Henkin, 74, beloved wife of Joseph for 48 wonderful years; loving mother of David (Amber) Pasquale and James (Paola) Pasquale; cherished grandma of Cenzo and Bella Pasquale; devoted daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Henkin; dear sister of Alan Henkin; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.
