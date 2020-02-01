Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Greenstein, Rosalind M. Rosalind M. Greenstein nee Novak, 79. Beloved wife of David H. Greenstein for 49 years to the day. Loving mother of Stephanie (Joshua) Braun and Joanne (Steve) Schneider. Proud grandmother of Jacob, Sydney and Kai. Dear sister of Ellen Novak. Service Sunday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Ln., Wilmette, IL 60091, www.bhbe.org and the ARK, 3100 Dundee Rd., Ste. 802, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.arkchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 1, 2020
