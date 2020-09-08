1/
Rosalie Virginia "Chickie" Curtin
Curtin, Rosalie Virginia "Chickie"

Rosalie "Chickie" Virginia Curtin (nee Sochor), age 79 of Griffith, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Michael Walter Curtin. Loving mother of Jean (Thomas) Welch, Lawrence Curtin, Brian Curtin, and Scott Curtin. Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Dan, Jamie, Hailey, Jessica, Sara, Megan, Shelby, Michael, Ryan, Jack, and Sean and great grandmother of sixteen and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Rosalie was preceded in death by her son Michael L. Curtin, parents Gerald and Marion Sochor, brother Gerald and sister Joan Hunt.

Funeral services for Rosalie will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until time of service. Rosalie will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.

Rosalie was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She truly cherished her annual trips to Aruba, where she accumulated many beautiful memories and great stories. She enjoyed watching movies and eating popcorn, doing puzzles and gardening in her early years. She enjoyed life and she enjoyed life to the fullest. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020
A good mom and grandma
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
