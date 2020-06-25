Morgan, Rosalie M.
Rosalie M. Morgan, nee Hoigard; Beloved mother of Jan (Paul G.) Rickert, Jean (Kevin) Lowery, Jeff (the late Brenda) Morgan and James (Lisa) Morgan; Loving grandmother of 10 and Great-grandmother of 10; Dear sister of the late Richard (Kathy) Hoigard and the late Patsy (Clark) Phillips; Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, June 28th from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bridgeview, 7259 W. 74th St., Bridgeview and Monday, June 29th from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. with a service to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment Fairmont Willow Hills Memorial Park. For information 708-430-5700.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Rosalie M. Morgan, nee Hoigard; Beloved mother of Jan (Paul G.) Rickert, Jean (Kevin) Lowery, Jeff (the late Brenda) Morgan and James (Lisa) Morgan; Loving grandmother of 10 and Great-grandmother of 10; Dear sister of the late Richard (Kathy) Hoigard and the late Patsy (Clark) Phillips; Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, June 28th from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bridgeview, 7259 W. 74th St., Bridgeview and Monday, June 29th from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. with a service to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment Fairmont Willow Hills Memorial Park. For information 708-430-5700.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 25, 2020.