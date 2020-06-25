Rosalie M. Morgan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morgan, Rosalie M.

Rosalie M. Morgan, nee Hoigard; Beloved mother of Jan (Paul G.) Rickert, Jean (Kevin) Lowery, Jeff (the late Brenda) Morgan and James (Lisa) Morgan; Loving grandmother of 10 and Great-grandmother of 10; Dear sister of the late Richard (Kathy) Hoigard and the late Patsy (Clark) Phillips; Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, June 28th from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bridgeview, 7259 W. 74th St., Bridgeview and Monday, June 29th from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. with a service to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment Fairmont Willow Hills Memorial Park. For information 708-430-5700.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Bridgeview
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Bridgeview
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Bridgeview
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved