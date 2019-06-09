|
|
Lee, Rosalie Margaret Age 81, of Bartlett, died June 6, 2019. Rosalie was the beloved wife of Van Thomas Lee, Sr.; loving mother of Tom, Jim, Steve, Cindy Urksa, Lisa (Jeff) Mortier, the late Gary and Evelyn Urksa; proud grandmother of Logan, Graham, Gary, Jim, Steve, Bobby Joe, Tara Rose, Ariana Marie, Joseph, Zachary and Crystal; cherished great-grandmother of several great-grandchildren. Rosalie enjoyed word searches, crossword puzzles, cooking and watching cooking shows. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. For information, (630) 289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019