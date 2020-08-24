1/
Ronald W. Willand
Willand, Ronald W.

Ronald W. "Squirrel" Willand, age 62. Beloved brother of Edie (Paul) Henderson, Marie Olson, the late Edward (Charmaine) and the late George. Loving uncle of Jason, Monique, Jessica, Danielle, Christopher, Keith, Vince, Geo, Kyle and Karl. Beloved son of the late Edward and the late Mary. Loving cousin and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel). Cremation private. Please note that COVID-19 restrictions, for maximum gatherings of 50 persons at a time will be observed with masks required. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
Funeral services provided by
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Skrobanski
Friend
August 23, 2020
You will be missed my friend.
Richard klavanowitch
Friend
August 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
