Willand, Ronald W.
Ronald W. "Squirrel" Willand, age 62. Beloved brother of Edie (Paul) Henderson, Marie Olson, the late Edward (Charmaine) and the late George. Loving uncle of Jason, Monique, Jessica, Danielle, Christopher, Keith, Vince, Geo, Kyle and Karl. Beloved son of the late Edward and the late Mary. Loving cousin and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel). Cremation private. Please note that COVID-19 restrictions, for maximum gatherings of 50 persons at a time will be observed with masks required. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com