Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church
6980 S. County Line Rd.
Burr Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Smith Obituary
Smith, Ronald P. Age 66, Suddenly, cherished son of the late Valma and Cornelius; loving twin brother of Donald (late Rose Ann) Smith; beloved uncle of Natalie (Pete) Rodriguez, and Nicholas Smith (fiancé Brie Pugh); proud great-uncle of Jacob and Alyssa; fond friend of many. Former D.J., radio host, and music director for WCCQ Joliet, Q101, Magic 104 WJMK, and Real oldies 1690, Author of five books, including "Eight Days a Week", Executive Producer of several movies, Longtime investigator of paranormal activity. Visitation Friday, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Orthodox Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, Funeral Saturday, all family and friends will meet directly at St. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 6980 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL. Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park; In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke Orthodox Church, 10700 S. Kean Ave., Palos Hills, IL 60465 would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -