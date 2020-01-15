|
Smith, Ronald P. Age 66, Suddenly, cherished son of the late Valma and Cornelius; loving twin brother of Donald (late Rose Ann) Smith; beloved uncle of Natalie (Pete) Rodriguez, and Nicholas Smith (fiancé Brie Pugh); proud great-uncle of Jacob and Alyssa; fond friend of many. Former D.J., radio host, and music director for WCCQ Joliet, Q101, Magic 104 WJMK, and Real oldies 1690, Author of five books, including "Eight Days a Week", Executive Producer of several movies, Longtime investigator of paranormal activity. Visitation Friday, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Orthodox Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, Funeral Saturday, all family and friends will meet directly at St. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 6980 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL. Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park; In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke Orthodox Church, 10700 S. Kean Ave., Palos Hills, IL 60465 would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020