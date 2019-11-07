|
|
Schultz, Ronald J. Veteran Marine Corps, beloved husband of the late Carmella, nee Rinaldi; loving father of Kenneth Wojciak (Jen Krysinski) and Joseph (Sandy) Schultz; proud grandfather of Maddie, Olivia, Katarina and Claudia. Visitation is Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 8:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Ronald will be cremated and interred along with his beloved Wife, Carmella, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate) would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Ronald's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019