Jankowski, Ronald S.
Age 81, late of Joliet, passed away peacefully December 3,2020. Employed with Prudential Insurance for 19 yrs, Retired from Allstate insurance after 12yrs of dedicated service. An avid boater, but most of all a loyal soul who was very committed to his loving family. Preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Nee Ondak) Jankowski (2008); his son- in- law, Scott Moore (2012); and his parents Charles J. and Clara (Nee Wajnert) Jankowski. Survived by his children, Jackie (Frank) Zabloudil, Jim Jankowski, Jill Moore and John (Tricia) Jankowski; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and his sister Kathy Dibble. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES WILL BE HELD. SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME 1105 E. 9 TH ST. LOCKPORT IL 60441 Family and friends can sign guestbook at www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com