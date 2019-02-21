|
Rymut, Ronald C. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Patricia and beloved father of Debbie (Tom Wolfe), Donna (Lenny Herzog) Rymut, Kathy Rymut, Kimberly (Dave) Quinn, Laura Rymut Bock, Dave (Laura) Rymut, and the late Ron F. Rymut; beloved grandfather of Tommy, Caitlin Wolfe, Jessica (Mike) Mainuli, Julie, Grace, Jenna, Emily Quinn, Sarah, Natalie Bock, Elizabeth, and Shannon Rymut. His genuine honesty, kindness, sense of humor, and dedication to family and friends will be missed. Visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at theKristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks West of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein,and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, prior to 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 West Erhart Rd., Mundelein. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ron's memory to The Boys and Girls Club of Lake County,1801 Sheridan Rd., Ste. 202, North Chicago, IL 60064 or at website www.bgclc.comto donate. For information, visitkristanfuneralhome.comor call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 21, 2019