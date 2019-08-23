|
Prohaska, Jr., Ronald J. Cook County Sheriff's Police Officer passed away (too soon) August 18, 2019. Survived by his daughters, Hannah, and Allison; parents, Ronald and Noreen; siblings, Todd (Leslie), Amanda; niece, Hailey, nephew, Kyle; aunts, uncles, cousins (in Ireland, England, and Australia) gone to soon. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prohaska Go Fund Me, https://www.gofundme.com/f/hero-down-officer-ronald-prohaska would be appreciated. Visitation Sunday 2:00-9:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Queen of All Saints Basilica for funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For funeral info, 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 23, 2019