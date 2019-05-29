Home

Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 PM
St. Patricia Catholic Church
Ronald Piotrowski Obituary
Piotrowski, Ronald A. "Kubs" 84 years old, passed away May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeannie (nee Hill); loving father of David (Penny) Piotrowski and Katie (Geary) Cone; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Nicole) Piotrowski, Matthew Piotrowski, Amy Piotrowski, Marjie Cone, Jodie Cone, and Lindsay Cone; great-grandfather of Baby Piotrowski (Arriving soom); son of the late Anthony and Mary Piotrowski; brother of the late Eugene (Lottie) Piotrowski; uncle to Lor Piotrowski and the late Phyllis (Les) Venable. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.), in Hickory Hills. Funeral Friday, May 31, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Patricia Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Donations to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 are appreciated. For information, please call (708) 430-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 29, 2019
