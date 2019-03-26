|
|
Parra, Ronald J. Beloved son of the late Raul and Vincenta Parra; loving brother of Arthur R. and the late Michael Parra; dearest uncle of Lisa Marie, Arthur R. Jr. (Vivienne), Thomas A. Sr., Amy, Kristina, Raul (Kristen), and Vincent; fond great-uncle of Alexis M. Parra, Arthur Parra III, Thomas A. Parra Jr., Kylie Parra, and Adriana Parra; last, but not least, beloved father to the ferocious Harley Boy. Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Information: (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 26, 2019