Ronald P. Cheek
Cheek, Ronald P.

Ronald P. Cheek, age 73. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Hasson). Loving brother of Christine (Butch) Whitehead. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. 35 years of service with Chicago Public Schools (Gage Park High School). Ron was a graduate of Leo High School and an avid golfer. The cremation will be private and at a later time, following the CDC guidelines, the family will have a celebration of life memorial service. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974-4410.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of my amazing Great Uncle. We will love you and miss you always. My children will hear all about you, and you will live forever in our hearts. Missing you terribly. Stay strong Auntie, you are one of the strongest women I know.
Brittney Schlabach
Family
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
