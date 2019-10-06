Home

Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
View Map
Ronald Orrico Obituary
Orrico, Ronald A. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 1, 2019, at the Golden age of 84. Beloved Husband of the late Gloria nee Skembare, Orrico; Devoted Father of Ron (Ivana) Orrico, Michele (Tim) Orrico-Soper; Loving Son of the late Anthony and the late Adeline (nee Christian) Orrico; Fond Grandfather of Marie Alise Orrico, Anthony Orrico and Juliana Soper; Fond Great-Grandfather of Luca; Dear Brother of the late Ralph (the late Edith) Orrico, the late Joseph (the late Adeline) Orrico, the late Frank (the late Mary) Orrico, the late Anthony (the late Ellie) Orrico, the late Eugene (the late Lee) Orrico, the late John Orrico, the late James (the late Anna) Orrico, the late Robert (Nancy) Orrico, Alfred (Eileen) Orrico, the late Joanne (the late Sam) Mate, the late Richard (Sandy) Orrico; Dear Uncle and Friend to many. Family and friends are to gather for the visitation and funeral service Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service celebrated promptly at 7:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162 (located between Mannheim & Wolf Road). Interment private. For additional information, call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Anthony's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019
