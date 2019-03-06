|
O'Keeffe, Ronald E. "Red Dog" Beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee McCafferie); loving father of Kevin (Donna) O'Keeffe and Kimberly Calandra; dear grandfather of Jason; cherished brother of Robert (Jacqueline), the late David (Patricia), and Thomas O'Keeffe; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ronald was a longtime member of Local 150. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, March 9, 2019, 8:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Linus Catholic Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salvation Army. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019