Devoted husband of the late Mary, nee O'Halloran; Loving father of Nicole and Amy (Jimmy) Taylor; Beloved brother of Matthew (Virginia), the late Ellen (late Art) Solesky, and the late James (Cindy); Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:00 noon at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge;
For those who would like to view the Service, a live stream is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/neises
Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
