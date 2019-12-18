Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Ronald Neforas Obituary
Neforas, Ronald Andrew 79, of LaGrange. Beloved companion of Karen McQuaid for many years. Loving father of Ronald, Jr. (Sherry), Christopher (Kimberlee Massin), Cynthia Neforas (Michael Zarn), and Mark (Rae). Devoted grandfather of Amanda (Jeff) Page, Nicole (Bob) Cosentino and Matthew (Emily Wilson) Mikuta. Dear brother of the late Marilyn. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the funeral home to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated. Ron was a proud graduate of De La Salle High School. He retired from People's Gas as a systems analyst after many years of service. He enjoyed listening to jazz, western movies, perch fishing, cooking, backyard barbeques, and a good cigar with a vodka martini, bleu cheese olives. Funeral home phone 708-352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 18, 2019
