Meyers, Ronald I. Passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Enliven Memory Care of Marravilla in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ron was born on March 28, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois to Irving Meyers and Mollie (Levinson) Meyers. He graduated from Lake Forest Academy and Northwestern University. Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, where he had the opportunity to play baseball for the Army throughout Germany. On July 5, 1963, Ron married Lois Robin. They had one daughter, Carla. Ron spent most of his career as vice president of the Weiman Company, working in furniture manufacturing. Later, he ran their photographic division, Standard Photo Supply. Ron spent the last few years before retiring, working in commercial real estate, with Jamison Realty. In 1997, Ron and Lois retired to Scottsdale, Arizona. They spent many years enjoying the arts, new friends and warm weather. Ron enjoyed reading, movies and travel. He had a quick dry wit and was a loyal friend. Most of all, Ron fiercely loved his family. He will be dearly missed. Ron was preceded in death by his father, mother and his loving wife, Lois. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Carla and David DeHetre, Lawrence, KS; sister and brother-in-law, Elayne and Herbert Laufman, Scottsdale, AZ; niece, Andrea Laufman, Scottsdale, AZ; and nephew, James Laufman, Scottsdale, AZ. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Enliven, Memory Care at Maravilla Scottsdale. Everyone at Enliven took the most wonderful care of Ron, allowing him to feel safe, comfortable and loved. A private celebration of life was held at an earlier date. The family suggests donations be made in Ron's memory to: Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center, 200 Maine Lawrence, KS 66044, bertnash.org; , .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019