Lubek Sr., Ronald J. Age 78, Late of Midlothian. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Such) Lubek; loving father of Ronald (Clare) Lubek, Jr., Erik Lubek and Wendy (Ben) Sotello; proud grandfather of Krystie, Ashley, Austin, Nicholas, Tyler, Jennifer, Emily and Ethan; great-grandfather of Ma'Kari; dear brother of Robert (Patricia) Lubek and the late John Lubek, Jr. Ronald was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St, Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation. Monday 2:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 2, 2019