Lindner, Ronald
Ronald John Lindner, age 86, of Baxter passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Ron was born in Chicago, Illinois to Arthur & Estelle (Belz) Lindner. He married the love of his life, Dolores Hakes on June 2, 1956, and together they raised their family of 7 children.
Ron was an entrepreneur who was driven by a passion and love for fishing. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He and his younger brother Al were true pioneers in the era of modern fishing and left their indelible mark on the fishing industry for more than 50 years. The brothers brought a scientific approach to angling that helped them evolve into elite tournament fisherman. The pair developed the Lindy Tackle company and invented the Lindy Rig used by millions of walleye anglers. They went on to create a fishing media empire that began with the In-Fisherman magazine and expanded into radio, television, books and more. Then on to Lindner Media Productions which spawned Lindner's Angling Edge and an outcropping of subsidiaries.
Ron was inducted into many Sportsman and Fishing Hall of Fames throughout his lifetime.
Ron's devotion to his faith and his family will never be forgotten.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Dolores; children: William (Kay), Michael, James (Jorie), Kim (Robert) Slagter, Cawn Lindner, Lisa (Billy) Hoffs, Daniel (Alyssa); 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Allen (Mary).
Ron is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service for Ron will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11AM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center (512 S 8th St, Brainerd) Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.www.halvorsontaylor.com
