Lafin, Ronald Age 71, USMC Vietnam Veteran, driver of 32 years for Pace West Division. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Pavilionis); loving father of Kenneth (Lora) and Michael (Kelli); cherished Papa of Emma, Ava, Olivia, Chase and Blake; fond brother of John (Barbara) Bonk; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. For funeral information, please call (630) 852-3595 or visit www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 18, 2019