Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Lafin, Ronald Age 71, USMC Vietnam Veteran, driver of 32 years for Pace West Division. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Pavilionis); loving father of Kenneth (Lora) and Michael (Kelli); cherished Papa of Emma, Ava, Olivia, Chase and Blake; fond brother of John (Barbara) Bonk; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. For funeral information, please call (630) 852-3595 or visit www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 18, 2019
