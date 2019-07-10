|
Kroll, Ronald A. Age 77. Beloved husband of 54 years of Bonnie (nee Shimashus); devoted father of Ronald P. (Jacobina) and Brooke (Michael) Candra; adoring grandfather of Greta; dear brother of Diane Nixon; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Will be sorely missed by his beloved dog, "Margarita". Many years of service with Worth School District 127. Memorial visitation Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m., at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com. (708) 974 4410 .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 10, 2019