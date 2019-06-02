Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
More Obituaries for Ronald Kapitanek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Kapitanek

Ronald Kapitanek Obituary
Kapitanek, Ronald S. Age 55. Proud US Navy Veteran. Cherished father of his little buddy, Taylor; loving brother of Michael, Judy (Dave) Kluth, Richard, and David (Sue) Kapitanek; beloved son of the late Harry and Albina; dearest uncle of Vic Kluth, Lauren Kluth, Dayna (Patrick) Page, Kasey Kapitanek, and Kallie (Eric) Akre; great-uncle of Ava Page; former spouse of Michelle Kapitanek; friend of many, especially his guardian angel, Cara. Long-time member of IBEW Local #21. Visitation Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. Interment private, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Animal Welfare League, 10305 Southwest Hwy., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415, (708) 636-8586, would be appreciated. For more information, please visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com or call 708-636-1193.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019
