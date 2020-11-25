1/
Ronald Joseph Razniewski
1943 - 2020
Razniewski, Ronald Joseph

Ronald Joseph Razniewski, 77, of Sycamore, Illinois passed away on November 23, 2020. He was born May 3rd, 1943 in Chicago, IL., to Chester and Lucille Razniewski. He married Dorothy Yeloushan (nee Ringenberg) on July 24, 1982; They shared 38 wonderful years of marriage together. Ronald attended St. Gerald's Catholic Grade School, and went on to Oak Lawn High School graduating in 1961. In December 1961 he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country on the Aircraft Carriers USS Saratoga & USS Roosevelt for 2+ years during the Cuban crisis, was stationed in Morocco for 2 years and was honorably discharged in 1966. Ron worked at UARCO Business Forms, as a supervisor, where he learned how to operate the most intricate and largest printing machines housed in Chicago. He was transferred to DeKalb, IL in 1982. For a brief period Ron worked at Sycamore Container and shortly thereafter was hired as supervisor at NIU Document Services for 5 years. After fully retiring Ron worked part-time at the Park District as a Park Ranger. Ron's true joy was spending time on any golf course, ultimately registering five holes in one! Second to golf, Ron enjoyed boating, played games of Ping Pong with "Doc" at the bowling alley and had a God-given knack for wood-working projects, building cabinets, laying hardwood floors/ceramics, and was readily available for family, friends, neighbors and anyone who needed his help. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Chester (1981) & Lucille (1960); sister Joyce Bernard (2008); brother-in-law Russ Froelke (2003) of Paw Paw, MI. and most recently brother-in-law Dave Gentzen (2020). Ron is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy, sisters Darlene Froelke of Kalamazoo Mi; Patricia Gentzen of Chicago Ridge, IL., Cari-Ann Razniewski & fiancé Dan Greco of Oak Lawn, IL., Step-mother, Rosann Razniewski of Oak Lawn, IL., brother, Christopher Razniewski of Chicago, IL., Brother-in-law Carl Bernard of Orland Park, IL., Nieces, Janet & Scott LeForge & children Zachary & MacKenzie of Mattawan, Michigan, Linda Mudroch & daughter Rachel of Shorewood, IL., Michelle & Bill Bishop & children Thomas & Katelyn of Lake Forest, IL,, Amanda & Marty Mayer & children Marley, Declan & Hunter of Valpariso, IN., nephews Daniel & Dee Vittorio & children Lauren & Jake, Joseph & Jennifer Bernard & daughter Charlotte, step children Dawn Yeloushan & Dominique Marques both of Yucaipa Ca. Many wonderful friends, Dave & Bonnie Roliardi, Doc & Jane Royalty, Don & Sue Chavez, Dennis & Alyce Porebski, John & Laverne Carlson, Dave Lloyd, Ray Nimer, Jim Mizgalski & many more too numerous to mention that were lifelong friends to Ronald. A private funeral service will be held at 9 am on Friday, November 27 at Lawn Funeral Home in Orland Park, IL. Interment will immediately follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Legion www.legion.org in Ronald's name.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
