Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Jedlinski, Ronald D. Cherished son of the late Chester and Frances (nee Lapcis); loving brother of Joann Owens; uncle of Cheryl Henker; great-uncle of Lindsey (Jeffrey) Lachapell and the late Allison Cieslak; and great-great-uncle of Mason and Parker Lachapell. Proud, devoted parishioner of St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish. Current chair of the parish finance committee and Minister of the Eucharist. Visitation, Tuesday, February 19, 2019,2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral,Wednesday, February 20, 2019,10:15 a.m. from Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home, 14522 S. Western Ave., Posen, IL, to St. Stanislaus Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Information: 708-385-0634oradducizimny.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 17, 2019
