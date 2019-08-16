|
|
Janczy, Ronald C. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Of Plainfield and formerly of Willowbrook and Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Dettman); loving father of Kimberly (Edward) Badon, and the late Michelle Janczy; cherished grandfather of Caitlyn and Carter; devoted son of the late Marie (nee Duda) and William Janczy; dear brother of Nancy (Robert) Dultz and the late Thomas (late Lottie) Janczy; fond brother-in-law of Ronald (Patty) Dettman, and the late Jacqueline Dettman; dearest uncle of Brandon Olmos; fond cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday, August 18, 2019, 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Monday, August 19, 2019, 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Darien. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 16, 2019