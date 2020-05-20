Vaicaitis, CFD, Ronald J.
Ronald J. Vaicaitis CFD, 82 years old of Norridge, IL passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born to the late Joseph and Agnes (nèe Petkus) Vaicaitis in Chicago, IL. Ronald was retired firefighter engineer, proud member of the Brotherhood of the Barrel, and a lifelong Cubs fan.
Along with his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (nèe Devaney) Vaicaitis and his sister, Joan Manikowski.
Survivors include his children, Susan (Michael) Luzzi and David Vaicaitis; sister, Diane Fritz; grandchildren, Sharon Luzzi (Stefano Pieri), Michael (Lisa) Luzzi CFD, Luke Vaicaitis, and Nadine Vaicaitis; and great-grandchildren, Julia and Holly.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines, services for Ronald will be private. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guest book for Ronald at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 20, 2020.