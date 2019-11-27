|
Mroz, Ronald J. Veteran Marine Corps. Beloved husband of Rita, nee Zelasko. Loving father Gregory (Christina) Mroz, Lynn (Steve) Muttschall and Lisa (Sonny) Loepke. Proud grandfather of Allen, Kyle, Ronald, Demi, David and Alex. Great-grandfather of three. Dear brother of (Bob) Kelderhouse and Gerald Mroz. Visitation Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just West of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Rene Goupil Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass of Resurrection. Ronald will be entombed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Ron's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019