|
|
Graf, Jr., Ronald Jerome "Butch" Age 48, of Brookfield, formerly of Cicero. U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved father of Wyatt J. and Whitney J. Graf; loving son of Ruth (Leonard) Bolec-Rutka and the late Ronald Jerome Graf, Sr.; cherished grandson of Adolf "Joe" Kopp; special partner of Amy Cenan; dear brother of Christina, Laura Jean, Ronald Jay, Pamela (Brian) King, Jeff and John Allen; fond nephew of Richard Bolec; dear uncle of Cody, Nick and many other nieces and nephews, fond cousin to many. Ronald was a police explorer for Miami Dade County and a police officer and fireman for the Town of Cicero. He was also a truck driver for Airgas. Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors 12:00 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery Public Information Center by 11:45 a.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2019