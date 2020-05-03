Glickman, Ronald Ronald Glickman, 79, beloved husband of Sharon Glickman nee Herstein. Loving father of Rabbi Mark (Dr. Caron), Larry (Dr. Lynn) and Jim. Proud grandfather of Jacob, Shoshana, Kyleigh Banks, Taylor (Katie) Banks, Eliana (Michael) Morris, Sophie, Jessica and Adam. Dear brother of Kenneth (Karen), and uncle of Rabbi David (Annie) and the late Daniel. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, interment will be private for immediate family and an online funeral will be held on Sunday, May 3rd at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST). Please register for the funeral at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrceGqrj0vEtYelY_gwdUblI3h_FcPTha1 by 10:00 a.m. PST Sunday, May 3rd. Please email Jacob.glickman18@gmail.com for information about online Shiva on Monday, May 4th and Tuesday, May 5th at 5:30 p.m. PST. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to Mazon, A Jewish Response to Hunger at 10850 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90024 or at mazon.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.